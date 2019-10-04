Serbia interested in Armenia’s achievements in IT: President Vučić is ready to cooperate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Serbia is interested in cooperating with Armenia in the field of information technologies, President Aleksandar Vučić said during the meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in Belgrade.

President Vučić said Armenia has a great experience in this field, and Serbia wants to get acquainted with it and cooperate.

“Welcome to Serbia. Armenia and Serbia are friendly countries. If we make our outlined programs a reality, I am confident that our friendship will be firmer. Armenia makes a great investment in digitization, innovation technologies, artificial. We want to get acquainted with these activities, cooperate and call on making investments in our countries, our young scientists to go and study in Armenia”, the Serbian President said on Instagram, posting a photo from the meeting with his Armenian counterpart.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian arrived in Serbia on an official visit.

