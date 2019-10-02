President Sarkissian receives delegation of Union of Armenians of Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of the Union of Armenians of Russia led by chairman Ara Abrahamyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The delegation includes heads of the Union’s structures operating in different regions of Russia.

Welcoming the guests the Armenian President said: “It doesn’t matter where you were born and what percentage of Armenian blood you have if you love your country. The more you love your historical homeland, the better citizen you will be in the Russian Federation”.

President Sarkissian said Armenia and Russia are friendly and allied countries. “You are the best ambassadors of Armenia in Russia being citizens of that country as you represent a whole nation and state. The Office of the President of Armenia is ready to assist any positive and good initiative that you will be ready to start in the field of culture, science or business”.

The President introduced the guests on the new presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) on science and technology development, the projects to turn Matenadaran into an international center for study and preservation of ancient manuscripts, as well as talked about the programs aimed at supporting the restoration of Gyumri city.

Ara Abrahamyan thanked the President for the meeting and introduced the events that are being held in Armenia and Artsakh within the frames of the Days of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

Thereafter, the Armenian President answered to the questions of the meeting participants.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan