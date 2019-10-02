Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Uzbekistan’s possible accession to EAEU under discussion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko has revealed that Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decided to study a potential accession of Uzbekistan to the Eurasian Economic Union, TASS reported.

She said the issue of Uzbekistan’s joining of the union is currently being studied.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union comprised by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




