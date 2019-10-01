Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin kicked off in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

This is the 1st visit of the Russian President to Armenia since Nikol Pashinyan became the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan