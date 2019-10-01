Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin kicked off in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.
This is the 1st visit of the Russian President to Armenia since Nikol Pashinyan became the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 10.02-19:39 Armenia wants to expand energy cooperation with Iran – Nikol Pashinyan
- 10.02-19:19 NK conflict settlement should be found through direct talks – Lavrov
- 10.02-17:40 Pashinyan talked about importance of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Yerevan
- 10.02-17:33 PM Pashinyan tells why President of Belarus left Yerevan earlier than his colleagues
- 10.02-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-19
- 10.02-17:14 Asian Stocks - 02-10-19
- 10.02-16:55 Opening embassy in Australia is among Armenia’s priorities, says FM
- 10.02-16:48 President Sarkissian receives delegation of Union of Armenians of Russia
- 10.02-16:02 1964 bust of Charles Aznavour by Alice Melikian to be installed in central Paris
- 10.02-15:59 Armenian government determined to further strengthen Ombudsman's institution – MP says at PACE
- 10.02-15:40 WCIT 2019 launches dedicated mobile app
- 10.02-15:02 CBA President meets with EAEU Board Member Timur Zhaksylykov
- 10.02-14:37 Iran to continue reducing nuclear deal commitments, says Supreme Leader
- 10.02-13:34 Yerevan City Hall makes final payment to Sanitek, calls for fulfillment of salary obligations
- 10.02-12:52 Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgian defense minister
- 10.02-12:20 Meetings with Putin to boost development of Armenian-Russian ties, says Pashinyan
- 10.02-11:47 Armenian President’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian attends Nairian Pan-Armenian Dance Award ceremony
- 10.02-11:38 Opposition BHK opts out from impeachment vote of Constitutional Court president
- 10.02-11:06 Uzbekistan’s possible accession to EAEU under discussion
- 10.02-10:07 Armenian Deputy PM holds meeting with Senior Minister of Singapore
- 10.02-10:06 North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan
- 10.02-10:00 Parliament session begins – LIVE
- 10.02-09:22 European Stocks - 01-10-19
- 10.02-09:20 US stocks down - 01-10-19
- 10.02-09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-19
11:43, 09.27.2019
Viewed 4692 times Kim Kardashian reveals “big plans” to open SKIMS production in Armenia
16:38, 09.26.2019
Viewed 3080 times Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins world championship AGAIN, sets new record
19:58, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1826 times President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia
13:45, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1591 times President Sarkissian congratulates inauguration of world’s largest Yazidi temple in Armenia
11:35, 09.26.2019
Viewed 1565 times Turkey remains a serious security threat to Armenian people – PM Pashinyan