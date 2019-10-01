We highlight establishment of single gas market in EAEU – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The issue of synchronization of legislations of the EAEU member states in the sphere of gas supply and transportation was discussed during the EAEU Supreme Economic Council meeting, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a press conference summing up the results of the meeting. “We greatly highlight the establishment of a single gas market in the EAEU which will promote the energy safety of the EAE U member states, foster the integration level of the Union and raise its competitiveness in the global market”, Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that during the meeting a FTA was signed between Singapore and the EAEU. “I want to thank everyone for completing domestic process in time which made the signing of this document possible”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that from October the interim document between Iran and the EAEU leading to the establishment of a free trade zone enters into force.

“Armenia is greatly interested in the implementation of that agreement and the development of cooperation between the EAEU and our friendly neighbor Iran”, he said.

The PM said that the next meeting of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council will be held in St. Petersburg in December.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan