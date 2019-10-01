Armenian healthcare minister holds meeting with Ambassador of Malta

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan met with Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to Armenia Jean-Michel Oughourlian, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed the possible cooperation directions, in particular the customs clearance process of equipment donated to Armenia’s medical facilities.

Minister Torosyan said all issues are being solved in case of presenting correct documents.

The minister thanked the Ambassador for the works carried out so far and expressed hope that this cooperation will be continuous.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan