A year without Aznavour: Events dedicated to memory of legendary singer to be held around the world

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Just one year ago, on October 1, the world lost great singer, composer, poet and actor Charles Aznavour (Vaghinak Aznavuryan).

This year a number of events will be held around the world in October dedicated to the memory of the great French-Armenian singer and the preservation of his heritage.

The Aznavour Foundation, established by Charles Aznavour and his son Nicolas Aznavour, mainly aims to continue the humanitarian activity of Charles Aznavour started since 1988. But now the Foundation is also concentrated on maintaining Aznavour’s cultural heritage, implementing new projects and programs both in Armenia and the globe, as well as is actively involved in all events.

On October 1, the Foundation will donate the bust of Aznavour to Paris at the Paris city hall which will be erected in the district of the city where the singer spent his childhood. The bust is the copy of the work of famous Armenian sculptor Alis Melikyan.

The Aznavour Foundation will soon announce the launch of its project titled “A Life Of Love” aimed at moving Aznavour’s art to different cities of the world as the legendary singer was doing during his tours.

Not only Armenia and France, but also the entire world was mourning the death of Charles Aznavour. Candlelight vigils in numerous countries were organized for his memory after his death. State, political, cultural figures, spiritual leaders, his fans and people delivered very impressive remarks about the French-Armenian singer.

Charles Aznavour began singing and performing from an early age. Later in his life, he began to write songs for then-famous singers. In 1946, he met Edith Piaf, and together they toured with performances.

Initially he sang with Pierre Roche. He rose to prominence in 1959, after performing in Paris’ Olympia Concert Hall. Aznavour has performed extensively throughout the world, including in Yerevan.

He is the author of more than 1000 songs, with millions of his CD copies sold. Aznavour has performed along with Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Liza Minelli, Patricia Kaas and Mireille Mathieu.

He performed Sayat Nova’s ‘Ashkharums’ with his daughter – Seda.

Charles Aznavour has starred in more than 60 films, including Ararat by Atom Egoyan, which was dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

After the devastating 1988 Spitak earthquake in Armenia, he visited Armenia on numerous occasions.

Aznavour to Armenia, a relief foundation for the earthquake victims, was founded in Paris. Aznavour opened a representation of the foundation in Yerevan.

Together with Georges Garvartens, Aznavour wrote the ‘For you, Armenia’ song, and filmed a music video featuring 90 French singers and actos.

Aznavour died on October 1, 2018, leaving a rich cultural heritage to the world.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan