Top number of world leaders in Yerevan summit shows high level reputation of new Armenian government

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The level and number of guests who have arrived in Armenia shows what reputation the new Armenian government and personally Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are enjoying not only within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union but also outside of it, PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS, speaking about the Eurasian Economic Union summit due to kick off in Yerevan on October 1.

“The upcoming bilateral negotiations within the framework of the EEU summit will enable to elevate Armenia’s relations with Iran, Singapore, Moldova, all EEU member countries to a new level. Our country is carrying out its presidency in the organization on the highest level, by showing its powerful potential and big political will to contribute to increasing the organization’s reputation and expansion of international promotion. The empowerment of any international organization with participation of Armenia stems from our interests and we will continue working in this direction,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan reminded that PM Nikol Pashinyan has already met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the evening of September 30. Karapetyan described the meeting as having passed in a working, and at the same time exclusively warm and sincere atmosphere. On October 1, the Armenian PM is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Zhomart Tokayev and Moldova’s President Igor Dodon.

“The agenda of the sessions is busy. Narrow and expanded format sessions will take place. The agenda includes issues related to the 2018 budget performance report, the 2020 budget, legislative harmonization of gas transportation and supply and main directions of international activities for 2020. The concept of developing the EEU single financial market will also be discussed. Needless to say that all these issues are directly linked to us and Armenia is most actively involved in the development and finalization of these documents. Overall 16 items are included in the Yerevan session agenda,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan described the unprecedented number of visiting world leaders to be noteworthy.

“I would like to especially emphasize that during the recent months active contacts between Singapore and the EEU took place at the leadership of Armenia, as a result of which three agreements will be signed at once in Yerevan. These are the highly important agreements on comprehensive economic cooperation, free trade, and trade and investments. It is noteworthy that this will be done during Armenia’s presidency. Let me also mention that by acquiring brilliant possibilities for trade, economic cooperation and investments Armenia is becoming a linking circle between EEU member states and Singapore,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan