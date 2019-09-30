Artsakh's President meets with delegation of U.S. Adventist Health Glendale Medical Center

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center with the delegation of the U.S. Adventist Health Glendale Medical Center on September 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, the meeting addressed issues on the development of the healthcare sphere in the republic. President Sahakyan stressed the importance of the cooperation with the leading organizations of different countries, voicing his gratitude to the Adventist Health Glendale for the consistent support shown to Artsakh. Artsakh Republic minister of healthcare and other officials partook at the meeting.