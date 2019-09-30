Extraordinary Cabinet meeting approves draft state budget of Armenia for 2020

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary Cabinet meeting was held on September 30, chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Government approved the legislative initiative of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the draft law of the Republic of Armenia on the State Budget for 2020. The 2020 State budget revenue side amounts to 1,697,618,538.8 thousand drams, with the expenditures standing at AMD 1,880,186,389.8 thousand. The deficit is AMD 182,567,851.0 thousand.

The bill stipulates that when making monetary policy-related decisions in 2020, the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia shall be guided by a target of 4 +/- 1.5 percentage points of 12-month inflation in the allowable range of fluctuations.

Under the State budget bill, the Government approved programs for developing the border regions, restoring, conserving, reproducing Lake Sevan’s ecosystems for their natural development and use, improving employment regulations, providing for the social inclusion of people with disabilities, and child protection programs.