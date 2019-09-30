Armenia’s chairmanship at EAEU marked by a number of achievements – political scientist

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia had a great contribution to the signing of the agreement on creating a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Singapore.

Political scientist Varduhi Harutyunyan told a press conference in Armenpress that in July 2019 during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Singapore the issues of signing this agreement with Singapore were on agenda.

According to the political scientist, holding the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Armenia is an important event. Leaders of 8 countries will take part in the session. The Prime Minister of Singapore has already arrived in Armenia. The Presidents of Iran, Moldova are also expected to visit Armenia. A number of achievements were registered during Armenia’s chairmanship at the EAEU. Back in 2018 the free trade zone interim agreement was signed with Iran and has been ratified by Iran and the EAEU member states. The agreement is expected to enter into force on October 27, 2019.

“Armenia had a great investment in the talks with Iran and successfully reached the negotiations to the end. The agreement with Iran is important in a sense that Armenia is the only EAEU state that has a land connection with Iran”, she said.

Political scientist Varduhi Harutyunyan said during its chairmanship Armenia mainly paid attention to the implementation of key priorities. The issues voiced relate to the implementation of the EAEU agenda issues and the solution of the current problems.

