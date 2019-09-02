Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

A.S. Roma welcome Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Although it isn’t yet officially inked, Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already been welcomed by A.S. Roma after arriving in Rome, Italy where the Arsenal midfielder is due to finalize a deal with the Italian club.

A.S. Roma posted a photo of Mkhitaryan at the airport wearing an A.S. Roma scarf on Instagram.

Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome where he is due to sign a contract with A.S. Roma.

Reporters asked the Arsenal midfielder if he was happy to be in Rome, to which the Armenian footballer replied: “I am happy”.

Mkhitaryan will join A.S. Roma on a loan after which the Italian club will have the right to the complete transfer after one year.

According to reports Mkhitaryan will be paid 3,5 million Euros for one year in A.S. Roma.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




