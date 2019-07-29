Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan paid a working visit to the US West Coast on July 24-26, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On July 24 Ambassador Nersesyan, joined by Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, met with the Eparch (Bishop) of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of the United States and Canada Mikaël Mouradian and members of the parish council. The interlocutors discussed the scope of activities of the Eparchy, prospect for enhancing further cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora, as well as the dynamics of Armenia-US relations.

Later the same day Ambassador Nersesyan met with the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Western Region U.S. Central Committee. The Ambassador briefed them on the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue session convened in Yerevan in May, the outcomes of the recent high-level delegations’ visits to the United States, regional developments and Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.

Ambassador Nersesyan also met with the members of the West Coast Regional Committee of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) at the Armenian Consulate General. Ambassador Nersesyan and Ambassador Baibourtian spoke about the recent political developments in Armenia, the reform agenda of the government, the prospects of enhancing cooperation with the Diaspora in different areas, the dynamics of Armenia-U.S. relations, and interparliamentary ties between our countries.

On the second day of his visit to Los Angeles Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan met with the leadership of the ANCA Western Region. Chairperson of the ANCA Western Region Nora Hovsepian briefed the Ambassador on the organization’s close partnership with the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, ANCA’s initiatives at raising the awareness about the Armenian genocide through educational programs, and the campaign towards the recognition of Artsakh Republic. The interlocutors discussed the role of the Armenian-American community in enhancing Armenia-U.S. bilateral relations, as well as strengthening cooperation between the ANCA and Armenian diplomatic missions in the U.S. On the same day Ambassador Nersesyan met with the Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Hovnan Derderian. The interlocutors discussed the role of the Armenian church in all spheres of life of Armenian communities, including the preservation of national identity and ensuring quality education. Ambassador spoke about the outcomes of the Second Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom, recently convened in Washington D.C. and attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Armenia-U.S. cooperation in this area.

Later the same day Ambassador Nersesyan and Consul General Armen Baibourtian met with Mr. Mihr Toumajan - Director of the West Coast Armenian Assembly of America, Mr. Bryan Ardouni - Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, and members of the Assembly Board of Trustees. The interlocutors discussed Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and regional developments, as well as the cooperation between Armenia and the Assembly in different areas. Ambassador Nersesyan and Consul General Baibourtian also met with Ara Najarian, Mayor of the city of Glendale, to discuss enhancing decentralized cooperation on state, regional and municipal levels, boosting investments and implementing joint programs in different sectors. During the meeting with the members of the Executive Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of Central and Western United States ambassador Nersesyan briefed them on the achievements of the Velvet non-violent revolution in Armenia, the reform agenda of the government, namely in economic and judiciary spheres, as well as regional developments and foreign policy priorities.

On July 26 Ambassador Nersesyan and Consul General Baibourtian met with Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian – Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Church. The interlocutors touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora relations, Armenia-U.S. bilateral cooperation, regional developments and Armenia’s relations with neighboring countries.

On the same day Ambassador Nersesyan and Ambassador Baibourtian met with Rev. Berdj Djambazian - Minister to the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA). Rev. Djambazian briefed them on the philanthropic activities of the AEUNA in Armenia. The interlocutors discussed the economic situation in Armenia, domestic political developments, and our country’s foreign policy priorities.