Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. On July 28 a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been killed in the north-eastern section of Armenia’s border, Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Today solder of the Armenian Armed Forces Arman Bulghadaryan, born in 1995, has been killed by the Azerbaijani shooting in the north-eastern section of the Armenian border. We extend condolences to the soldier’s relatives”, he said.

