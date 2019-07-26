Armenian citizens stranded in Hurghada have no healthcare problems - minister

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry contacted the Embassy in Egypt in connection with the Armenian citizens who were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of flight to Yerevan to clarify whether the citizens have any healthcare problems.

“At the moment our citizens stranded in Hurghada have no healthcare problems, 119 of them will return to Armenia today by the flight provided by the government. We are in touch with our Embassy to deal with the healthcare problems of our citizens in case of necessity”, Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

Nearly 100 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the tour agency didn’t pay the airline to carry out the flight.

Earlier today the Armenian Embassy in Egypt informed that the citizens will depart for Armenia at 15:00 Egypt time (17:00 Yerevan time).

Head of the office of the Armenian deputy prime minister Varag Siseryan said the Armenian government is ready to pay for the return of the stranded citizens from Egypt.

