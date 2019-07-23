Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-19

YEREVAN, 23 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 476.13 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.01 drams to 532.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 592.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 185.25 drams to 21855.9 drams. Silver price up by 1.04 drams to 250.82 drams. Platinum price down by 77.91 drams to 12996.44 drams.