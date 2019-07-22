Catholicos of All Armenians blesses servicemen leaving for treatment in India

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, blessed 6 servicemen, who became disabled during the military operations for defending the homeland and are now departing for India to get the necessary treatment, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The 6 servicemen will depart for India at the initiative and with the support of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Board of the Holy Church of Nazareth of Kolkata.

Delivering his blessings to the servicemen, His Holiness Garegin II said it’s a pride for every Armenian to see the readiness of the sons of their people to defend their homeland by endangering their lives.

In their turn the servicemen expressed gratitude to Catholicos Garegin II for the caring attitude.

