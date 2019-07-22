Armenia ensured unprecedented level of democracy development, says EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, considers the political will demonstrated on the sidelines of fight against corruption as Armenia’s most important achievements in the recent period. But in particular with the recent snap parliamentary elections Armenia has ensured an unprecedented level of democracy development.

“I personally think that what happened in Armenia last year is a very important phenomenon. The heritage of this is what you must protect. Many positive phenomena have already taken place. I am confident that Armenia has ensured an unprecedented level of development of democracy, especially with the recent elections. But it is also necessary to take the next step. But everything starts from elections, and you already did that first step. You can be proud of what has taken place in Armenia in late December”, the EU Ambassador told reporters summing up his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

He also highlighted the fight against corruption, adding that Armenia has assumed a very concrete position, has demonstrated a political will in fighting corruption. According to the Ambassador, firm political will is a necessary condition without which progress is impossible. “You have already launched this very important step, it should be preserved in institutional structures, by laws and public attitude. I can state that these next steps are already being taken, an institutional base is being created”, he said.

The Ambassador also highlighted the elimination of feeling of impunity. “Some people in the past thought they were above the law. I think this is very important for ordinary citizens, I am confident that they highly valued the fact that they got rid of that”, he said, adding that it’s now time to build an independent, strong and efficient judicial system, a judicial power.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan