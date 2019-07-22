Cooperation of EU and Armenia is on the right track – Ambassador Świtalski

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, says the EU and Armenia have excellent relations, their cooperation is on the right track.

“Let me repeat the words of European Council President Donald Tusk during the visit to Armenia. Our assessment is that at the moment we have excellent relations with Armenia. And all factors which are usually considered for assessing the level of the relations, hint that such statements have a value. We have quite an active and friendly political dialogue starting from the highest level”, he said, summing up his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Touching upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Ambassador said it already enters into an implementation stage. Świtalski said the roadmap for the implementation of the Agreement is a very ambitious document.

The Ambassador said the level of financial support provided for Armenia’s development has significantly increased. “If we try to combine everything, we can say for sure that the cooperation between the EU and Armenia is on the right path. I am sure that this is appreciated by the Armenian people. Recently we have released the surveys conducted among the public. And 92% of Armenians stated that the relations with the EU are developing well”, he said, adding that the great number of people supporting this development is already a value.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan