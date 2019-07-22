‘Day is not far when expression “Ladies and Gentlemen Generals” will be heard’ - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the day is not far when the phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen Generals” will be heard.

The PM said on Facebook that today he used the expression “Ladies and Gentlemen Officers” during the ceremony of awarding diplomats to the graduates of military-educational institutions in the defense ministry.

“I think today for the first time the expression “Ladies and Gentlemen Officers” was used by the leader of Armenia during the official event of the Armenian Armed Forces. I am confident that the day is not far when the phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen Generals” will be heard. Like during the 2018 peaceful, velvet and democratic revolution the woman played a unique role, they also should play a key role in the creation process of happy, free and strong Armenia, starting from the Armed Forces up to industry, from independent judiciary to public administration”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan