Photo exhibition dedicated to Armenia’s velvet revolution opened in Warsaw, Poland

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Photo exhibition dedicated to Armenia’s 2018 velvet revolution was opened in Warsaw on July 17, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his opening remarks Armenian Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan briefly introduced the separate stages of the revolution, its pan-national and peaceful nature, goals and recorded results.

The exhibition was also attended by the representatives of the Polish state structures, diplomatic corps and the Armenian community.

The exhibition will be open for a week.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan