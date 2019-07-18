Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania introduced on Druskininkai spa town’s tourism opportunities

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan on July 17 visited Druskininkai spa town where he met with Mayor Ričardas Malinauskas, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the Mayor introduced the Ambassador on Druskininkai’s tourism opportunities and infrastructures, the main directions of the socio-economic development of the town.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan said the Armenian Embassy attaches great importance to the development of decentralized cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania and expressed hope that this cooperation will soon include Druskininkai and one of the Armenian cities. He introduced Armenia’s spa towns and their features.

The sides also touched upon the organization of mutual visits, opportunities to develop spa tourism between the two countries and hold joint events in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan