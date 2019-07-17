Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-07-19


YEREVAN, 17 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 476.45 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.04 drams to 534.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.60 drams to 590.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 52.24 drams to 21596.39 drams. Silver price up by 1.00 drams to 235.82 drams. Platinum price up by 7.46 drams to 12928.58 drams.




