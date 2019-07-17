Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

US stocks down - 16-07-19


NEW YORK, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 16 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 0.09% to 27335.63 points, S&P 500 down by 0.34% to 3004.04 points, Nasdaq down by 0.43% to 8222.80 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 3013 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2632 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2607 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2428 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2276 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration