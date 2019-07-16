Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-19

YEREVAN, 16 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 476.74 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.18 drams to 535.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.60 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.32 drams to 593.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 76.29 drams to 21648.63 drams. Silver price up by 2.79 drams to 234.82 drams. Platinum price up by 384.77 drams to 12921.12 drams.