Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-07-19

YEREVAN, 15 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 July, USD exchange rate stood at 476.68 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.05 drams to 537.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.61 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.39 drams to 598.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 94.25 drams to 21572.34 drams. Silver price down by 1.92 drams to 232.03 drams. Platinum price down by 107.28 drams to 12536.35 drams.