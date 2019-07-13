Azerbaijani forces made over 90 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. During the period from July 7 to 13 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 90 times by firing nearly 800 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces strictly follow the ceasefire regime and continue confidently conducting the military service.

