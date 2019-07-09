Armenian citizens positively assess government’s efforts in fighting corruption – poll

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of the poll conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research on Armenia, majority of the respondents state that the Armenian government is making enough efforts to fight corruption.

59% of the respondents think that the government of Armenia is making enough efforts for fighting corruption. 31% say the government’s efforts on this direction are not enough, and 10% gave no answer to the question.

63% of females surveyed said the government makes enough efforts, while 28% gave a negative response.

55% of surveyed males said the government makes enough efforts in fighting corruption, whereas 36% of them said these efforts are not enough.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan