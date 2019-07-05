Changes expected in Armenian Army’s diet: Pilot project introduced

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry organized a visit for the media representatives to a military unit where the delivery of food should be organized by a private company.

The pilot project is going to be implemented in 24 military units of Armenia.

The author of the initiative is Meditech.

“We introduced the project to the Armenian Prime Minister in 2018. He approved it, after which we passed through all stages, such as government’s decision, various research and permissions. On February 21, 2019 the government allowed to implement the pilot project. At the initial stage the delivery of food should be carried out by our company”, Meditech company director Anushavan Khachatryan said.

The company should carry out the project in 24 military units, but the project has been implemented in 4 military units as of now. The contract was signed on May 12, but the process launched on June 2. “Discussions and working meetings were held with the specialists and companies of the field, which, I think, will be included in this program. We have signed a contract for a three-year term according to which we should change and improve the food as soon as possible and renovate the cafeterias”, he said. “The defense ministry pays certain money to us for each soldier. But we in our turn will invest over 1.5 billion drams for the implementation of the project”, he added.

Commander of the defense ministry’s N military unit, Lieutenant-Colonel Vahe Hakobyan told reporters that the food supply in their unit is being carried out by a private company starting from June 28. “Soldiers are satisfied with the quality of food, changes were made in the menu, there are more types of salads, fruits and vegetables”, he said, adding that the control is the same, in other words, will be carried out by the military unit as it is responsible for the quality of food.

Soldier Ruben Safaryan, who is serving just three days, already managed to taste the food supplied by the private companies and says he is very satisfied. “Food is very tasty, nutritious and almost doesn’t differ from the home-made dishes. We eat everything, salads, soups, types of meat”, he said.

The journalists also tasted the food provided by the private company.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan