Armenian MFA spox rules out scenario of unilateral concessions on NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Formation of environment contributing to peace is a priority for Armenia. Armenia has always talked from the positions of peace, but this doesn’t mean that it is ready to go to unilateral concessions for peace, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at a briefing.

“The formation of environment contributing to peace is a priority for us, because we don’t believe that it is possible to record efficiency in the negotiation process if there is an escalation of the situation on the site. The assumption that Armenia can negotiate under a threat is very dangerous. Armenia has always talked from the positions of peace, from the positions of the necessity to find a solution acceptable for all, but this doesn’t mean that for peace it is ready to go to unilateral concessions which endanger Artsakh’s security and right to self-determination”, she said, stating that the assumption according to which the scenario of unilateral concessions is real, is just impossible.

Commenting on the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington D.C., Naghdalyan said the meeting mainly focused on the situation in the period preceding the meeting, the reduction of tension and return to the situation which became possible based on the agreements reached in Dushanbe. “An operative communication has been established based on the agreements reached in Dushanbe, which contained elements of preventing incidents and reacting to them. Thus, now there is a need to strengthen this mechanism, which means that it is necessary to strengthen also the ceasefire regime”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan