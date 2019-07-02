Georgian citizen of Armenian origin injured in Tbilisi clashes is in stable condition

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia visited ethnic Armenian, citizen of Georgia Davit Grigoryan in hospital who has been injured during the recent clashes in Tbilisi, the Embassy told Armenpress.

Doctors assured that Grigoryan is in stable condition.

The Armenian Embassy is in touch with the doctors and will make additional statements on Davit Grigoryan’s healthcare condition.

Georgian citizen of Armenian origin Davit Grogiryan suffered injuries to the head during the June 20-21 clashes in Tbilisi. He has undergone a surgery.

