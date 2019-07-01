Parliament debates election of Supreme Judicial Council member at extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on July 1.

The issue of election of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council is in the session agenda.

The ruling My Step faction has proposed Anna Margaryan’s candidacy for the SJC member.

Before the session the Prosperous Armenia party had a meeting with the candidate.

