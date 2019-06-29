Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regiume over 90 times during passing week
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime over 90 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of June 23-29 during which over 600 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber gunfire weapons, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.
The front line units of the Defense Army strictly respect the ceasefire regime and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
