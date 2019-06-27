Armenia, Georgia open new page of intergovernmental cooperation – Vice PMs sum up results of the intergovernmental commission’s sessions

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia have non-realized potential of cooperation and the future activities of the governments of the two countries will be aimed at discovering that potential and realizing it fully. ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili summed up the results of the 10th session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

“Today we opened a new page for Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental cooperation, gave new nature to our bilateral relations”, Avinyan said, adding that a broad scope of issues was discussed during the session, particularly issues referring to the spheres of energy, transport, agriculture, tourism and other spheres. Avinyan noted that the discussions showed that there is a great potential in all the spheres for deepening bilateral cooperation. “Our future activities will be aimed at discovering that potential and realizing it fully’, the Armenian Deputy PM said.

Maya Tskitishvili said she did not doubt even for a minute about the importance of the commission. “I have to note that today’s session once again proved that the two friendly, neighboring and partner countries have a mutual understanding in all issues”, she said, adding that the document signed based on the results of the session is a practical document and contains concrete agreements with concrete deadlines. The Georgian Vice PM hoped that next year her country will host the Armenian delegation.

The last session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia took place in 2011.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan