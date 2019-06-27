Armenian MP delivers remarks at PACE on report “Stop violence and exploitation of migrant children”

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tatev Hayrapetyan delivered remarks on the report titled “Stop violence and exploitation of migrant children”.

Armenpress presents the full remarks of the Armenian MP.

“Dear reporter, ladies and gentleman,

First of all, I want to acknowledge the enormous work done by Baroness Doreen Massey. While travelling from Yerevan to Strasbourg I was reading an autobiography of Waris Dirie, “The desert flower”. I am sure this book will be known to many of you. Why I say this, because sometimes we think that the problems which don’t directly affect us are so far from us. However, the more we read and explore the world the more we understand that our contribution is crucial. With this resolution we can bring a small contribution to a big issue.

As you see I am quite a young rep of Armenian newly elected Parliament. I was a small child when the war in Karabakh broke up. I was far from fight zone but because of isolation and closed borders I was raised in a situation when having a warm water or electra energy was a big pleasure and I will keep silent about the absence of normal food. But it’s nothing if I compare the situation with my compatriots who were in the conflict zone and were raised under the bombs and in the shelters. We truly have gone through the hell, but I think our aim should be not to only speak about problems but also come up with proper solutions, so sincerely I realize the importance of this report.

Violence against children is unacceptable. But unfortunately still even in 21st century we still face those terrible cases which we may watch in news or read in books but we need to take strong measures. We need not only ratify important conventions regarding the topic but also follow their implementation. So we need to vote for this resolution and do our best for its implementation. Thank you!”