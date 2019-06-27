Language of threat is not working in negotiation process – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches great importance to the environment contributing to peace in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a joint press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta Carmelo Abela in Yerevan, commenting on the details of the recent meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister in Washington D.C..

“We have discussed a wide range of issues, they are build on the whole dialogue that has taken place before the Washington meeting. It’s worth noting that the meeting was taking place when we had certain increase in tension in the line of contact, and of course, this also had its impact on the meeting. Of course, we paid a great attention to this reality and discussed all issues which are necessary for reducing the tension and avoiding any additional development which will further escalate the situation”, the Armenian FM said.

He informed that several initiatives have been proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which will contribute to the peace process.

“An environment contributing to peace is one of the priority issues for us. This environment contains two important components, one of which relates to the human interactions, reduction of rhetoric and an environment where the atmosphere of hatred will not develop further, quite the contrary. The next component of this is that we should continue working on the reduction of escalation risks. This system contains various functions. We had a situation which was maintained based on the Dushanbe agreements and this remains a priority issue for us”, the Armenian FM said.

He stated that the language of threat is not working in the negotiation process. There couldn’t be a situation when negotiations can be held under the light of threat and danger.

“The next component, which is also important, relates to Nagorno Karabakh’s participation because Nagorno Karabakh must have and strengthen the ownership feeling in the negotiation process. This is also an agenda issue”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan