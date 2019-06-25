Robert Kocharyan heads to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary on his own

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan headed to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary located in the building of the National Security Service on his own in line with the decision of the court to remand him. ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s supporters have gathered in front of the NSS demanding his release.

Kocharyan greeted his supporters and answering the question of the reporters about his opinion on the decision of the court, said, “I think you witnessed that there is neither law nor rule of law”.

A Yerevan Court of Appeals ordered former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to be arrested again a few hours ago.

Kocharyan was released from pre-trial detention on May 18th but the prosecution filed complaints seeking a higher court to overrule the decision. The complaint was also filed by the families of the March 1 victims. The court also invalidated the personal guarantees of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan, which was the bail for Kocharyan’s earlier release.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

The presiding judge was Armen Danielyan.

On June 24, Danielyan requested police to assign a security detail to him.

The court also overuled the suspension of the March 1 trial.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan