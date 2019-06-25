LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1767.50, copper price stood at $5952.00, lead price stood at $1897.50, nickel price stood at $12180.00, tin price stood at $19125.00, zinc price stood at $2432.50, molybdenum price stood at $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
