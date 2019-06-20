Trump confirms will meet with Russia’s Putin during G20 summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping during the G20 summit, reports TASS.

“I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I’m meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20”, he said. “We will have good relations with Russia and China”, the US President added.

