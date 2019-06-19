Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-19
YEREVAN, 19 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 June, USD exchange rate is up by 0.26 drams to 478.04 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.20 drams to 535.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.81 drams to 601.18 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 11.98 drams to 20615.67 drams. Silver price is up by 1.89 drams to 228.93 drams. Platinum price is up by 98.86 drams to 12310.84 drams.
