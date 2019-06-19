Small sit-in against flat taxation underway outside parliament building

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Around two dozen members of the ARF’s Youth Union’s Alarm Initiative are staging a sit-in outside the parliament building in Yerevan in protest of the flat income taxation which will come into force if the new tax code is approved.

Lawmakers today are expected to hold the final hearing of the tax code amendments.

Protesters told reporters outside parliament that they hope the flat taxation will be cancelled.

“All our future actions will depend from today’s vote, which I think will be against,” a young woman participant of the demonstration said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan