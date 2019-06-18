Vice Speaker of Parliament meets with His Holiness Garegin II

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan has been hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Vice Speaker was accompanied by executive director of the Izmirlyan medical center Armen Charchyan.

The meeting participants discussed a number of issues facing the society and the country. The Vice Speaker, voicing the desire of the people, proposed to suspend holding mourning ceremonies in churches which was approved by His Holiness. Garegin II stated that he will be consistent in solving this issue.

Friendly meetings with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II have already become a tradition: they have their visible results in the bilateral proposals and works deriving from this.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan