“Galaxy” Group of Companies and Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launch of joint projects

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Galaxy Group of Companies and Teach For Armenia educational foundation have signed an official memorandum of cooperation. This is a significant event in the domain of Public-Private partnerships in Armenia as the parties have committed to the implementation of long-term programs, encompassing a large spectrum of stakeholders aiming at the introduction of innovative outlook in the sphere of education, reports Armenpress.

“Innovation is our strategy and continuous learning is key to the success of our company. In the pursuit of synthesizing these two values, we are launching a joint project with Teach For Armenia today, which will assure that teachers in public school of Armenia have equal opportunity to improve their skills and experience through continuous learning. Innovation thinking is the base of this partnership and we aim at assuring project outreach for especially underprivileged communities of the country. Children in Armenia should have equal access to quality education and we hope this partnership will make bold steps towards it”, Gurgen Khachatryan, the co-founder of Galaxy Group of Companies and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Ucom” said.

He also underscored his appreciation of the highly meaningful mission of Teach For Armenia to ensure equity in the access and quality of education in Armenia. To note, that this is the second official cooperation project of Galaxy Group of Companies with Teach For Armenia, the first being the project of integrating digitalization and technological education in the schools of Armenia with “Ucom”, a company representing the Group.

“Teach For Armenia takes quality education to the schools of most distant communities of Armenia and Artsakh, driven by the belief that every child has an enormous potential to be unlocked through such education. Yet we also acknowledge how much more productively we can be by keeping up with the times and incorporating technologies and innovation in education. We are very encouraged to see the concern that the private sector has for improving the quality of education and the eagerness to make it real in cooperation with us. I am full of hope that this cooperation will drive us to results at a much faster pace”, Larisa Hovannisian, the Founder and CEO of Teach For Armenia educational foundation said.

It is worth to mention that the launching of the joint project of Galaxy Group of Companies with Teach For Armenia and the first strategic discussion of the working groups were facilitated by high-school students from the regions of Armenia. As representatives of the interests of all stakeholders in the domain of education, they ensured multidimensional exposure of perspectives during the discussions with experts.

The first materials of the joint project resulting from the cooperation will be presented at the beginning of the 2019-2020 program year and all relevant materials will have public access for the accountability and transparency of the project.

Teach for Armenia is a social impact organization founded in 2013 with the purpose of transforming Armenia’s public education system so that it is equitable and accessible for all children in Armenia. Teach For Armenia recruits exceptional graduates from Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora to train them as Teacher-Leaders and places them in underprivileged schools and communities as Teach For Armenia Program Fellows. After the two-year commitment to teach their students, the Teacher-Leaders join Teach For Armenia’s Movement of Ambassadors of Educational Equity.

Founded in Armenia in 1999, Galaxy Group of Companies has established and sustained over 15 companies in Armenia, Georgia and Belarus throughout the 20 years of its history. The success behind all companies has been in enhancing innovation, continuous education and development. The number of employees at Galaxy Group of Companies currently goes beyond 3000 and the social responsibility projects in the fields of education, innovation and social enhancement comprise 5% of the operational activity of the company.