Vacated seat in parliament filled in by new MP

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The vacated seat in parliament after ruling bloc lawmaker Narine Khachaturyan’s resignation has been filled in by Artur Hovhannisyan, a candidate for parliament who ran by the My Step Alliance’s proportional list. By law, when a lawmaker resigns the seat is filled in by the next candidate from the list of the elections.

Hovhannisyan was sworn in today as he took the oath of office in parliament.

Khachaturyan had resigned on May 30 and on June 11th was appointed Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan