Former President of Egypt Mohamed Mursi dies

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Egypt Mohamed Mursi has died, ARMENPREWSS reports the state TV of Egypt informs.

Media outlets inform that Mursi felt bad during the trial, he was hospitalized and died at the hospital.

Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule.

