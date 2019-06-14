New Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Chief of Protocol of Canada

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan on June 13 presented the copy of her credentials to Chief of Protocol of Canada Stewart Wheeler, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Stewart Wheeler congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming office and wished her productive and effective work. He expressed hope that the new Ambassador will make consistent efforts and have a key contribution to the Armenian-Canadian relations.

In her turn Mrs. Harutyunyan thanked for the warm welcome and wishes and assured that she will make the maximum efforts to deepen the bilateral cooperation and include new areas in that partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



