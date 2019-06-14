President of Artsakh posthumously awards soldier with Combat Service Medal

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which soldier Artyom Khachatryan has been posthumously awarded with Combat Service Medal for the courage shown during the defense of the state border of the Republic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On June 13, at 17:05, soldier Artyom Khachatryan, born in 1990, has received a fatal gunshot wound by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan