Armenia’s FM, EU’s Mogherini highlight importance of holding dialogue on EU visa liberalization

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of his working visit in Brussels Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 13 met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Police, Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM and Federica Mogherini discussed wide range of issues relating to the Armenia-EU agenda. The sides stated that the 2nd session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council is a good occasion to sum up and assess the works carried out so far and outline the future actions within the framework of the partnership.

FM Mnatsakanyan specifically highlighted the continuation of the EU’s support to the government’s reforms and development agenda. He highlighted the importance of holding dialogue on the EU visa liberalization, especially in the context of expanding the contacts between the peoples.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

At the request of the High Commissioner, the Armenian FM introduced the recent developments over the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the need to form a favorable environment for moving forward the peace process and to unconditionally maintain and strengthen the ceasefire regime. Mogherini reaffirmed EU’s support to the ongoing efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the conflict.

