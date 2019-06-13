Justice Minister’s resignation was connected to judicial reforms, implies PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the resignation of his Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan, indicating that it had to do with the environment surrounding the judicial system.

“The problems and the environment are somewhat changing. The environment that developed around the judicial system happened in front of everyone, and as a result of these changes of environment staffing changes are also emerging,” the Prime Minister told Shant News in an interview.

Asked what problems have emerged that Zeynalyan was unable to solve, the PM said: “There are perceptions and practices of working style, perceptions, toolbox and the intensity of applying them. And we reached this conclusion as a result of assessing these very perceptions and practice”.

Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan resigned on June 7. His resignation was approved and formalized on June 12 by the PM and the President.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan