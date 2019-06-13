Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

President Sarkissian meets with Public Council Chairman


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy.

They also touched upon the activity of the Public Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




